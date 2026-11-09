Yemen reportedly strikes Saudi Aramco tower in Riyadh after deadly air raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces reportedly carried out retaliatory strikes against Saudi Arabia early Sunday, following an intensive Saudi military aggression against Yemen a day earlier.

AFP reported that several eyewitnesses said Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District had come under attack. One witness said the apparent target was “definitely the Saudi Aramco tower” located in the district.

Two other witnesses also reported damage to the building housing the Saudi state-owned energy giant.

The Saudi-led war coalition, meanwhile, claimed that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh.

Some reports suggested that the damage was caused by falling debris from the missile interceptors.

On Saturday afternoon, Saudi airstrikes against a civilian neighborhood on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sana’a killed at least 22 people, mostly women and children, and injured dozens of others.

The al-Masirah television channel, citing officials, reported that the Saudi air raids targeted several buildings in the al-Sharia area of ​​the Bani Hushaysh district, killing at least 22 individuals and injuring at least 30 others.

The latest escalation in Yemen began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sana'a's international airport in July. The Yemeni Armed Forces responded by attacking Saudi airports, oil facilities, and tankers in the Red Sea, and also enforcing a “blockade for blockade” policy.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a devastating bombing campaign against Yemen to restore a Riyadh-friendly government in Sana'a and imposed a blockade on the country, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died, but Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objectives.

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