Yemeni Armed Forces announce six operations targeting Saudi sites and energy facilities

ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted strategic sites and energy installations in Saudi Arabia’s eastern and southern regions with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and explosive-laden drones in retaliation for Riyadh’s latest acts of aggression that have killed dozens of civilians, mostly women and children.

Spokesman for the Yemeni military, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Saturday evening that the Yemeni army had carried out six qualitative military operations.

The first operation targeted Khalid International Airport, oil storage tanks, as well as a crude oil distillation column belonging to the state-owned petroleum and natural gas company Saudi Aramco in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The strike successfully achieved its objective.

Saudi Aramco facilities in the Khurais oil field southwest of Dhahran were precisely hit in the second retaliatory operation.

The third operation targeted Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area, located about 200 kilometers (120 mi) west of Riyadh, while the fourth one struck Saudi troop buildups at the National Guard camp in the border Najran region.

The fifth operation involved multi-stage strikes against Saudi troop buildups east of al-Jawf province in northern Yemen. Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured as a result.

The sixth operation targeted Saudi troop buildups east of the Raghwan and Medghal districts in Yemen’s central province of Ma'rib, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Saree emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to avenge the blood of their steadfast compatriots, and that Saudi Arabia will pay a heavy price for every crime and act of aggression it commits against the Yemeni nation.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni army described protection of the nation as a religious and moral duty, emphasizing that the country’s military units will continue their operations deep inside Saudi Arabia, imposing the “equation of siege for siege and escalation for escalation.”

The latest escalation in Yemen began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sana'a's international airport in July. The Yemeni Armed Forces responded by attacking Saudi airports, oil facilities, and tankers in the Red Sea, and also enforcing a “blockade for blockade” policy.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a devastating bombing campaign against Yemen to restore a Riyadh-friendly government in Sana'a and imposed a blockade on the country, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died, but Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objectives.



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