Saudi attacks leave 1,039 killed, wounded in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen's health minister said Saudi attacks and military operations since July 13 have martyred or wounded 1,039 people, with rescue teams still pulling bodies from the rubble after a strike on homes in Sanaa province.

Yemen's health minister said 1,039 people have been martyred or wounded in Saudi attacks and military operations since the escalation against the country began on July 13.

The minister said the death toll from a Saudi airstrike on civilian homes in the village of Al-Shariyah in Bani Hushaysh district, Sanaa province, had risen to 32 martyred and 38 wounded in preliminary figures.

Rescue teams were still working to recover the bodies of the martyred from under the rubble of homes hit by Saudi warplanes, he said.

The minister said Saudi jets also targeted rescue workers and medical teams as they tried to evacuate the wounded from the site of the attack.

He reported that 30 people were martyred and 13 wounded in a Saudi airstrike on the Al-Hadharah market in Al-Waziyah district, Taiz province, describing those figures as non-final.

According to the minister, 199 people were martyred or wounded in Taiz province over the past eight days, bringing the total number of victims of Saudi attacks and military operations since the escalation began to 1,039.

He said Saudi airstrikes have targeted various areas across Yemen's provinces.

......................

End/ 257