Support for Yemen’s Oppressed People and Islamic Unity Are Essential : Maulana Manzoor Raza Abidi

AhlulBayt News Agency: strengthen unity among the Muslim Ummah and reconsider US policies towards Iran. He urged the Islamic world to confront common challenges collectively rather than remain divided by internal differences. He also stressed that social reform, the promotion of education and personal self-improvement are essential foundations of a righteous and purposeful society.

During the Friday sermons at Masjid-e-Jafaria in Alipur, Karnataka, India, Maulana Sayyid Manzoor Raza Abidi reviewed the prevailing situation in the Islamic world, the hardships faced by the oppressed people of Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s policies and recent political developments in the United States. He emphasised the urgent need for unity and brotherhood among Muslims.

He said that unity within the Muslim Ummah was the need of the hour to confront anti-Islamic forces. Unfortunately, he observed, divisions within the Muslim world had created a situation in which Muslims appeared to be standing against one another. He also stressed that genuine social transformation begins with individual reform, character development and the fulfilment of religious responsibilities.

Yemen’s Resistance and the Temporary Nature of Political Power

Addressing the situation in Yemen and the difficulties faced by its oppressed population, Maulana Abidi questioned the priorities of the Islamic world. He said it was a matter of serious concern that instead of uniting against anti-Islamic forces, the Muslim Ummah appeared to be standing against a vulnerable and oppressed country.

He observed that the patience and steadfastness of the Yemeni people demonstrated that material resources and physical strength were not the only measures of success. Even nations considered weak could challenge much stronger powers through determination, courage and unwavering resolve.

In this context, he referred to an account involving Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (peace be upon him) and Mansur al-Dawaniqi, in which a fly was said to have exposed the helplessness of an arrogant ruler. He said that human strength, political authority and worldly power were never permanent. Therefore, people should not become arrogant because of their power or position but should remain conscious of their limitations and the absolute power of Allah Almighty.

US Political Developments and Policies Towards Iran

Discussing the political situation in the United States and Washington's policies towards Iran, Maulana Abidi referred to the ruling party's setbacks in the recent midterm elections. He viewed the outcome in the context of public dissatisfaction with government policies, particularly its confrontational and war-oriented approach towards Iran.

He said that people express their views on the decisions and policies of their rulers through their votes. Therefore, public sentiment cannot be ignored when governments make political decisions.

Self-Reform and the Importance of Prayer

An important part of his sermon focused on personal and inner reform as the foundation of broader social transformation. He particularly highlighted the significance of prayer and the call to prayer (Adhan).

He pointed out that whenever a mobile phone rings, people immediately try to answer it and even apologise if they are slightly delayed. However, despite hearing Allah's call to prayer several times a day, many people remain negligent in responding to it. He urged believers to examine their daily routines and give the call of Allah Almighty the priority it deserves.

Referring to a Hadith, he explained that when a person reforms their inner self, Allah Almighty also improves their external circumstances. He said that Allah has provided humanity with all the necessary means of guidance through prophets, the infallible Imams, religious scholars, preachers and speakers. However, practical transformation must begin within the individual.

He also referred to the fundamental Quranic principle that Allah does not change the condition of a people until they strive to change what is within themselves.

Maulana Abidi said that changing one's house, neighbourhood, city, clothes or vehicle does not bring about genuine personal transformation. Real change must take place in a person's thinking, character and inner condition. This requires strong determination, consistent effort and practical commitment.

He expressed concern that people often resolve to improve themselves and perform good deeds during Friday prayers but forget those commitments as soon as they leave the mosque and become occupied with worldly affairs.

Parents' Role in Children's Moral and Religious Upbringing

Highlighting the responsibility of parents in raising children, he said that children learn more from their parents' behaviour and practical conduct than from their advice.

If parents want their children to be obedient, morally upright and religiously committed, they must first improve their own character and conduct. He emphasised that the home environment and the behaviour of parents play a fundamental role in shaping a child's personality.

Social Discipline and Individual Responsibilities

Speaking about social discipline and mutual responsibilities, Maulana Abidi gave the example of the human body. He explained that different organs, including the eyes, ears, tongue, hands and feet, perform their respective functions without interfering unnecessarily in one another's responsibilities.

In the same way, every individual in society must understand their role, position and responsibilities. When people fulfil their duties properly, society develops discipline, balance and harmony.

Conversely, unnecessary interference in others' affairs, jealousy and exceeding one's limits lead to social disorder and deterioration, he observed.

Education as a Means to Overcome Ignorance and Poverty

Emphasising the importance of education and social priorities, Maulana Abidi described ignorance and poverty as two major enemies of human life and society. He said these challenges could be confronted through knowledge, education and awareness.

He expressed concern over the attitude of some families who are willing to spend lakhs of rupees on their children's weddings, ceremonies and social customs but cite a lack of financial resources when it comes to funding their higher education.

He said this mindset needed to change and urged society to reconsider its priorities by giving greater importance to children's education, future and moral upbringing rather than spending excessively on unnecessary customs and ceremonies.

Call for Personal Reform and Social Responsibility

Concluding his sermon, Maulana Sayyid Manzoor Raza Abidi urged believers to commit themselves to inner reform, character development, steadfastness in their good intentions and a way of life guided by the commands of Allah Almighty.

He emphasised that when individuals understand their responsibilities and work towards improving themselves, their families and their roles in society, the positive effects of these efforts will ultimately extend to the entire community.