AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, head of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, has said that dialogue and mutual cooperation among different religions can play a significant role in promoting global peace and security. He noted that Hindu religious teachings include the belief in the oneness of God and that the Creator of the universe has no partner or equal, reflecting deep similarities with the Islamic concept of Tawhid (monotheism) and spiritual teachings.

During his visit to India to participate in the first Civilizational Dialogue Conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Imanipour visited the renowned Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 17. During the visit, he met and held discussions with Gunmuni Das Swami.

During the meeting, Imanipour said that India has a rich and ancient history and civilisation dating back to the third millennium BCE. He noted that the country is home to people belonging to diverse ethnicities, languages, religions and cultures. He added that Iran and India also share deep-rooted historical, civilizational and cultural ties.

He pointed out that Persian served as an official and administrative language in India for several centuries. During nearly 800 years of Persian linguistic and cultural influence in the country, Indian society benefited considerably from Iranian civilisation and Persian literature. Renowned poets such as Bedil and Amir Khusrau Dehlavi stand as prominent examples of this shared cultural heritage.

The Iranian official further stated that Iran and India have long traditions of spirituality, morality, intellectual pursuit and peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions. He said that both countries could draw upon their shared civilizational heritage to present a positive social and cultural model to the contemporary world.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of family structures, spirituality, ethical values and the role of religion in social life, describing these as common areas of importance for both countries. Both sides stressed the need to strengthen exchanges and cooperation among religious leaders, intellectuals and cultural institutions.

During the meeting, Gunmuni Das Swami welcomed the Iranian delegation and expressed interest in organising special programmes for religious dialogue between Islam and Hinduism. He supported holding such events with the participation of Iranian scholars and religious leaders. He also proposed establishing a joint committee of experts to advance this initiative.