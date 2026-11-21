AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian journalist Mohammad Hania has said that the greatest need of the Muslim world today is to set aside religious and political differences, unite against the Zionist project and take practical steps to support the Palestinian people.

Mohammad Hania, a Palestinian journalist from the Gaza Strip, delivered an address at the ninth international conference, “Be'sat-e Ummat-e Mohammad (PBUH),”organised under the auspices of the World Qadimoon Assembly. Speaking from Gaza, he highlighted the deep religious and historical ties between Gaza, Baitul Muqaddas (Jerusalem) and Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting their connection to the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) night journey and ascension, known as Isra and Mi'raj. He stressed that the Palestinian issue is not merely a political matter but is also deeply connected to the religious identity and beliefs of Muslims.

Questioning the silence and inaction of the Islamic world in the face of the suffering of Gaza's population, Hania said that events commemorating Isra and Mi'raj are held around the world every year, yet the same Muslim community remains silent about the suffering and blockade of areas closely associated with this historic event. He emphasised that Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem cannot be viewed separately. All these areas face occupation, the expansion of illegal settlements, the displacement of Palestinians and the destruction of their homes.

Referring to the continued attacks and military operations by the Israeli regime in Gaza, the Palestinian journalist warned that the announcement of an end to the war does not mean that attacks or plans to displace Palestinians have also come to an end. He also drew attention to the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the growing pressure on Palestinians, urging Muslims to remain attentive to developments in these areas.

In his address, Hania also referred to threats by the Israeli regime against various countries in the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Egypt and Jordan. He said the danger posed by the Zionist project is not confined to Palestine but affects the security and future of the entire region.

He described the greatest need of the Islamic world at the present time as overcoming religious and political divisions, particularly differences between Shia and Sunni Muslims, and focusing instead on the shared principles of the Muslim community. He stressed that all Muslims and people of conscience around the world must stand together on a common front to defend Islamic lands and support the oppressed.

Concluding his address, the journalist from Gaza said that the current situation would not change through statements and conferences alone. He called on the Muslim world to demonstrate solidarity, adopt a clear and firm position, and take practical measures to confront Israeli aggression and support the Palestinian people.