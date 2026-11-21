AhlulBayt News Agency: Agha Syed Hassan Mosavi Safavi, president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, has described the determination of the oppressed Palestinian people and resistance fighters as a shining example of commitment to justice and freedom. In his Friday sermon, he also emphasised the importance of adhering to Quranic teachings, piety and religious principles for the dignity and progress of the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers at the central Imambara in Budgam, Agha Syed Hassan Mosavi Safavi, president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, spoke in detail about wisdom, prudence, piety, the pursuit of knowledge, contentment and the Islamic understanding of true honour and dignity.

He said that, according to Islam, a person's true greatness is not determined by wealth, power, position or fame, but by faith, piety, good character and obedience to Allah.

Referring to the traditions of Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS), Agha Hassan Mosavi Safavi explained that true wisdom is not merely a matter of intelligence or outward understanding. Rather, foresight, insight and concern for the Hereafter are its fundamental characteristics. A wise person considers the consequences of decisions and their implications for the Hereafter, giving priority to lasting success over the temporary pleasures and comforts of worldly life.

Highlighting the importance of acquiring knowledge, he said that a believer should continue seeking knowledge and education until the final moments of life. He explained that knowledge is not limited to formal education or the accumulation of information; it is also a means of developing a deeper understanding of reality through the signs present in the universe, human experiences and the world around us.

Referring to the teachings of Amir al-Momineen Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), he described knowledge, understanding and insight as essential assets in the life of a believer.

Agha Hassan further stated that Islam does not consider wealth inherently undesirable. Rather, it encourages earning a lawful livelihood and achieving economic prosperity. However, when individuals begin to value wealth above faith, principles and religious responsibilities, they risk falling into misguidance.

He observed that history bears witness to how greed for wealth and worldly power has led many people away from the path of truth. In contrast, prophets, righteous servants of Allah and people of faith made simplicity, contentment and seeking the pleasure of Allah the central objectives of their lives.

True Honour and Dignity According to the Quran

Explaining the Islamic concept of honour and dignity, Agha Hassan Mosavi Safavi said that while worldly standards often associate prestige with wealth, position, authority and fame, the Quran presents an entirely different measure.

Referring to the verse from Surah Al-Munafiqun, *"Wa lillahil izzatu wa li rasulihi wa lil-momineen"* (Honour belongs to Allah, His Messenger and the believers), he said that the true source of dignity and honour is Almighty Allah. Disobedience to God, selfish interests and excessive attachment to worldly attractions, on the other hand, lead individuals towards humiliation and disgrace.

Discussing the present condition of the Muslim Ummah, he said that genuine progress and dignity for Muslims can only be achieved when obedience to Allah, religious principles and Quranic teachings become central to their individual and collective lives.

He also referred to the determination of the oppressed Palestinian people and resistance fighters, emphasising the importance of remaining steadfast in the struggle for justice, freedom and the protection of religious value

Concern Over Seizure of Spoiled Meat at Budgam Railway Station

During his address, Agha Hassan also drew attention to social and public welfare concerns, expressing serious concern over the seizure of a large quantity of spoiled meat at Budgam Railway Station.

He said that endangering public health and playing with people's lives could not be tolerated under any circumstances. He urged the relevant government departments and administrative authorities to strictly enforce food safety laws, take effective action against those involved in the illegal sale of contaminated and spoiled meat, and ensure that people have access only to clean, safe and halal food products.

He also called upon religious scholars, religious institutions and social organisations to play an active role in raising public awareness about food safety and consumer protection.

At the conclusion of the sermon, prayers were offered for the dignity and progress of the Muslim Ummah, the success of oppressed people, peace and stability in society, and the advancement of religious and national institutions.