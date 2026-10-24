Cleric: Lady Zahra's (a.s.) Life Enduring Role Model of Faith, Chastity, Pursuit of Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mojtaba Abbas Mousavi, the Secretary-General of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, in his Friday sermons held in Magam, Kashmir, emphasized the necessity of strengthening piety, adhering to moral values, and raising religious awareness in the lives of Muslims and called for practical modeling after the life and teachings of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.), Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.), and the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

This Kashmiri cleric, stating that piety is the foundation of faithful life, stated, "Divine piety gives a person the ability to face the problems and tests of life, to exercise patience and perseverance in the face of difficulties, and to adopt worthy behavior and decisions at various stages of life."

The Life of Lady Zahra (a.s.); An Unparalleled Model

Hojat al-Islam Mousavi continued, referring to the various dimensions of the blessed life of Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.), and described the life of that great lady of Islam as an unparalleled model of faith, self-sacrifice, chastity, dignity, moral steadfastness, and adherence to divine satisfaction.

He emphasized, "Commemorating the memory and status of Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.) should not be limited merely to holding religious ceremonies and gatherings; rather, it is necessary that the principles and values latent in her life be properly recognized and applied in individual and social life." According to him, the life of Lady Zahra (a.s.) offers Muslims enduring lessons about the pursuit of rights, truthfulness, justice, chastity, and firm adherence to the teachings of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.); teachings that can guide a person in various arenas of life.

The Secretary-General of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the necessity of deeply understanding the personality of Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.), noted, "Understanding her spiritual and faith status requires understanding that lady's deep bond with God Almighty, the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.), and the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

He added, "The life of Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.) continues to be a valuable source for guiding individuals, families, and Islamic societies; especially in an era when the re-strengthening of moral values and the revival of spiritual priorities in society is an undeniable necessity."

Hojat al-Islam Mousavi, citing Quranic teachings and narrations transmitted from the AhlulBayt (a.s.), emphasized the importance of possessing credible religious knowledge, responsible scientific research, and safeguarding Islamic teachings.

He stated, "Understanding religious personalities and examining Islamic history should not be based on superficial information and undocumented interpretations; rather, these matters should be studied by referring to credible sources, utilizing scientific insight, and paying attention to the spiritual and moral dimensions of Islamic teachings." According to him, promoting documented religious awareness and deepening Muslims' understanding of Islamic teachings plays a fundamental role in preserving the authenticity of religious teachings and transmitting them correctly to future generations.

This religious expert also, referring to the position of religious gatherings, Friday sermons, and religious ceremonies, emphasized, "These gatherings should become an effective ground for teaching religious knowledge, cultivating ethics, increasing social awareness, and promoting Islamic values."

Hojat al-Islam Mousavi noted, "Religious messages achieve their desired result when their effects become visible in people's individual behavior, social relations, and collective life, and pave the way for moral reform and positive transformation in society."

The Secretary-General of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir concluded his remarks by praying for the unity and felicity of the Islamic nation, the health of believers, and the hastening of the reappearance of His Eminence Imam Mahdi (a.s.), and also asked believers to remain steadfast on the path of their faith and religious beliefs, to fulfill their religious and sharia responsibilities in the best manner, and to make the teachings of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and his pure AhlulBayt (a.s.) the guiding light of their individual and social lives.

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