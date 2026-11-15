AhlulBayt News Agency: Following Saudi attacks on civilians in Yemen, Yemeni fighters have continued targeting key Saudi installations. The reported scope of these attacks has extended from airports and oil infrastructure to the country's financial centres.

A Yemeni official has warned Saudi Arabia that Yemen's challenging geographical terrain makes strategies directed against the country particularly difficult to implement and could ultimately turn against those pursuing them.

Meanwhile, Abdulmalik al-Ajri, a member of the Yemeni government's negotiating committee, said in a statement last night that any political, economic or security complications created by Saudi Arabia in the Yemen crisis would ultimately backfire on Riyadh and place it under serious pressure.

Addressing the Saudi leadership, al-Ajri said: "What you sow in Sana'a, you will reap in Riyadh."

He argued that Saudi Arabia's attempts to further aggravate the Yemen crisis would ultimately prove damaging to its own interests, weakening its security and creating prolonged pressure on its economy.

Al-Ajri stressed that Yemen was not a territory that could be controlled remotely or a country where crises could be created at will. He emphasised that Yemen shares a border with Saudi Arabia, making developments there directly relevant to the kingdom's security.

He further noted that experience had demonstrated how difficult and unforgiving Yemen's geographical terrain could be. Investors, he said, make decisions not merely on the basis of documents and projections, but also by examining actual geographical conditions and maps.

The Yemeni official maintained that no policy could bring stability if it ignored the country's geographical realities and the direct connection between Yemen's security and the security of the wider region.

On the contrary, he warned, such policies would only intensify the consequences of the crisis for all parties involved.