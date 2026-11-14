ABNA24 - The leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives has acknowledged that Iran is now stronger than it was before the war and that the United States should never have entered the conflict.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, referring to the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections and their gaining a majority of seats in the US Congress, said: “We are committed to ending a reckless, unnecessary and extremely costly war in Iran.”

Jeffries stressed that the war had been a disaster for the American people, adding that it had driven up costs, made life more expensive for Americans and left them less safe.

Trump Removes Vice President from Iran Talks

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has excluded his deputy, JD Vance, from negotiations with Iran. Trump made the decision after Vance attributed the Republican Party’s heavy defeat in the midterm elections to the war against Iran.

Politico also claimed that tensions have escalated at the White House between supporters and opponents of the war against Iran following the Republicans’ electoral defeat.

In a post, the US president said he had asked Vance to focus instead on tackling corruption and crime in cities and states run by Democrats, rather than taking part in negotiations with Iran.



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