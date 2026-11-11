AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani announced that, by the grace of God, the blessings of the Ahl al-Bayt, and the prayers of the faithful, the senior cleric has been discharged from hospital following medical examinations and has returned home.

The full text of the announcement from Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani's office follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Following the hospitalization of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, large numbers of believers and devotees in Iran and abroad offered prayers and held supplication gatherings—particularly invoking Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her) during these days attributed to her—beseeching God for his recovery.

By the infinite grace and mercy of God, the blessings of the Ahl al-Bayt, and the fruits of these prayers and supplications, he was discharged from hospital after medical examinations and has returned home.

We extend our gratitude to all believers, devotees, and followers of the Grand Ayatollah, as well as to national figures and all those who expressed their affection and inquired about his health through prayers, supplications, phone calls, messages, or requests to visit him.

We beseech God, under the attention of Hazrat Vali-e Asr (may God hasten his reappearance), to grant everyone health, well-being, and a good end, and to grant all patients swift and complete recovery.

We also sincerely appreciate the efforts of physicians, nurses, and other medical staff and hospital personnel, and ask God to grant them abundant rewards, health, honor, and continued success.

We likewise request all believers to include the Grand Ayatollah in their prayers and beseech God for his continued health and well-being.

......................

End/ 257