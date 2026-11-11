Michigan Democrat Calls for Pete Hegseth’s Resignation Over Handling of War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic politician from Michigan, has sharply criticised US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his handling of the war against Iran, calling for his immediate resignation and arguing that the conflict has intensified economic pressure on American households.

Speaking to CNN, El-Sayed addressed Hegseth directly, saying: “You have failed in your responsibilities and badly mismanaged this war. So resign and make things easier for everyone before you are fired.”

El-Sayed pointed to rising fuel and food prices in the United States, saying residents of Michigan were struggling with the growing cost of living. He argued that these pressures were the result of Washington's involvement in what he described as a “reckless war” that had no connection to the interests of ordinary Americans.

His remarks came after the US House of Representatives voted 211 to 204 to refer a resolution seeking Hegseth’s impeachment to a committee, effectively halting its immediate progress. El-Sayed also strongly criticised the 11 Democratic representatives who did not participate in the vote.

The impeachment resolution was introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky. A central part of the measure concerns Hegseth’s role in launching and continuing military strikes against Iran without congressional authorisation. Massie has accused the Trump administration of violating the 1973 War Powers Resolution and disregarding legal restrictions on the use of military force.

Hegseth Rejects Impeachment Effort

Responding to the impeachment initiative at a Pentagon press briefing, Hegseth dismissed it as a “political stunt” and “ridiculous”, while maintaining that US military operations against Iran were lawful and successful.

His leadership at the Pentagon has also faced criticism over several other issues, including allegations concerning the strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, deadly operations against boats in international waters, the dismissal of senior military officers and policies criticised as discriminatory.

El-Sayed called for an end to the war against Iran, describing the conflict as “illegal, immoral and inhumane”.

The House vote was procedural: lawmakers voted to refer the impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee, not to impeach Hegseth or decide whether the allegations against him were valid. Eighteen members did not vote, including 11 Democrats.