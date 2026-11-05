Abdul El-Sayed after Senate victory: We defeated AIPAC

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, the anti-Zionist Democratic candidate from the state of Michigan, after his victory in the US Senate elections, emphasized, "The Israeli AIPAC lobby spent $42 million against us, but we succeeded in defeating this lobby."

He added, "We do not want our money to be spent on racism, genocide, or wars."

Abdulrahman El-Sayed, addressing Trump, said, "Donald, look, I know it was difficult for you to pronounce my name. So, after JD Vance swears me in as a representative in January, you can from now on address me simply as 'Senator.'"

El-Sayed had previously taken positions against the Zionist regime's crimes and the genocide in the Gaza Strip on several occasions, which had caused Trump's anger toward him. Ilhan Omar, another Muslim candidate unpopular with Trump, had also won in these elections.

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