ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces say they have dealt severe blows to Saudi troops, using a new domestically produced strike-reconnaissance drone to target positions and military vehicles of Saudi-backed forces across multiple fronts in Yemen.

On Saturday evening, the media bureau of Yemen's Operations Command Center published the video footage of the military operations, adding that they had “precisely hit the designated targets and successfully achieved their objectives.”

It added that domestically developed Rajum (Sling) strike-reconnaissance drones were used in the retaliatory strikes, without providing any information on the exact execution time of the operations and their locations.Rajum drone can perform strike missions and tactical reconnaissance, and is said to be equipped with autopilot and automatic target tracking.

The recent escalation in the Yemen war started when Saudi Arabia bombed the international airport in Sana'a in July. In retaliation, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted Saudi airports, oil installations, and tankers in the Red Sea, while also implementing a “blockade for blockade” strategy.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia initiated a heavy bombing campaign against Yemen aimed at reinstating a government in Sana'a that aligned with Riyadh, alongside imposing a blockade on the nation, which led to one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Despite the deaths of hundreds of thousands, Saudi Arabia has not succeeded in accomplishing its declared goals.



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