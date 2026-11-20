Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Israeli genocidal incursion into the central Gaza, holding the US and Western backers fully responsible for the heinous crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the ministry called for urgent and effective international action to halt the atrocities and bring those responsible to justice.

It also denounced the crimes of the occupying regime of Israel and the terrorist attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including the latest arson attack on Al-Ihsan Mosque.

According to the statement, while Gaza has been reduced to a pile of rubble and debris by extensive Israeli bombardment, and displaced Palestinians face freezing winter conditions without even tents to protect themselves from the cold and rain, Israeli forces are launching raids in central Gaza in a clear attempt to intensify the killings and the genocide.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the inaction imposed on international institutions by the United States and the supporters of the Israeli occupation regime has further emboldened the regime, enabling its continued gross violations of human rights in occupied Palestine.

It held the United States and other backers of the regime fully responsible for these crimes, specifically naming Germany as the regime’s second-largest arms supplier, along with Britain, France, and Canada, for failing to oppose the atrocities and for refusing to take appropriate measures to intervene or hold the perpetrators accountable.

The statement further stressed that all parties involved in the October 10, 2025 ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh bear direct responsibility for ensuring that the Israeli regime ends its violations.

Iran reiterated the responsibility of all governments, the United Nations, and the international legal system to protect the Palestinian people and support their inalienable right to self-determination and liberation from occupation, apartheid, and brutal colonialism.