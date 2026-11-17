AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain’s highest religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, has condemned in the strongest terms the life sentences handed down to himself and dozens of other Shia clerics and religious figures, stressing that the Bahraini nation will never stop resisting the policies of slavery, subjugation, and marginalization.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Sheikh Qassim stressed that the Al Khalifah regime’s decision to imprison Shia scholars and seminary students is aimed at silencing voices calling for awareness, dignity, and freedom.

He stated that the rulings passed by Bahrain’s High Criminal Court in a mass trial of dissident Shia clerics amount to the suppression of calls advocating for fundamental rights and principles.

Sheikh Qassim underlined that the Bahraini nation will not abandon its rights or settle for only a fraction of them.

The prominent Bahraini Shia cleric also stressed his determination to continue demanding public rights despite all difficulties involved.

He stated that imprisoning scholars strengthens, not weakens, the path to demanding Islam, freedom, dignity, and rights.

Sheikh Qassim added that adherence to Islam, freedom, and dignity requires that leaders and symbols who sacrifice for these principles not be abandoned.

The distinguished Shia cleric stated that the imprisonment of Shia scholars and clerics will invigorate the struggle for Islam, honorable freedom, dignity, and full realization of inalienable rights.

Such measures will energize rather than discourage, encourage rather than intimidate, and motivate rather than demoralize all those who seek God’s pleasure, not those who wage war against God and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption, Sheikh Qassim concluded.

On Monday, Bahrain’s High Criminal Court sentenced 64 prominent Shia figures, including 57 clerics, to life imprisonment and five others to 15 years in prison on trumped-up terrorism-related charges.



According to Director of Advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, a total of 56 defendants are in custody, while 13 clerics were tried in absentia.

Bahrain’s main opposition group, al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, in a statement identified Sheikh Raed al-Sitri, Sheikh Hussein Mahrous, Sheikh Hassan al-Qassab, Sheikh Hassan Ali al-Sa’ibi, Sheikh Hamid Ashour, Sheikh Jamil al-Aali, Sheikh Ja’far Ashour, Sheikh Jassim al-Mu’min, Sheikh Jassim al-Khayyat, Sheikh Baqir al-Hawaj, Sheikh Ayyoub al-Bahrani as among the Shia clerics and scholars who were sentenced to life in prison.

Sheikh Ali al-Mustarshid and Mahdi Sahwan were named among those who received a 15-year prison sentence each.

The opposition group denounced the sentences as collective punishment and systematic persecution of Bahrain’s Shia community, describing November 16 as a “day of catastrophe.”

It lambasted the ruling authorities for using the judiciary to suppress religious leadership and political dissent, warning that the verdicts had further undermined prospects for reconciliation.

Yahya al-Hadid, chairman of the Persian Gulf Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, similarly condemned the life sentences against Sheikh Isa Qassim and dozens of scholars as evidence of intensifying state repression.

In May and June, Bahraini regime forces raided Shia-populated neighborhoods across the country, abducted over 50 Shia clerics and several religious activists without judicial warrants, and took them to undisclosed locations.

.....................

End/ 257

