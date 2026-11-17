ABNA24 - Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, while emphasizing the complete dominance of the armed forces over the Strait of Hormuz, says that the reopening of this strategic waterway is only possible with the acceptance of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s conditions by the United States, and any renewed aggression by the enemy will be met with an immediate, crushing response that goes beyond the geographical borders of the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a public gathering in Bandar Abbas, General Akraminia highlighted the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and said: Our comrades in the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) possess full readiness, high motivation, and a spirit rooted in a commitment to the rights of the Iranian nation. Should the enemy repeat its aggression, they will deliver a response even more crushing and immediate than before.

Warning American officials against re-engaging in war at the instigation of the Zionist regime, he added: The Zionists are making desperate efforts to once again deceive the US president and push him toward war. We therefore warn the Americans that if they repeat this mistake, they will face a response that they will come to regret.



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