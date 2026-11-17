ABNA24 - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has issued a royal decree removing Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Salman as commander of the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen, amid continued advances by Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi-backed forces.

“Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Salman is appointed as advisor for military affairs to the Minister of Defense,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the royal decree.

The decree appointed Saudi Chief of Staff General Fayyad bin Hamed bin Ruqad al-Ruwaili as his replacement.

The change comes as Yemeni armed forces continue to make rapid advances against forces backed by Riyadh.

On Sunday, the Yemeni Armed Forces liberated new areas surrounding the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, forcing Saudi-backed forces to retreat to the port city of Aden.

“Saudi enemy military build-ups were repelled on the outskirts of Dhubab and around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait,” YAF said on Sunday.

The latest advance has brought the entire western Yemeni coastline under the control of Yemeni Armed Forces, strengthening their strategic position and giving them greater leverage over Saudi and Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

Five Saudi-backed forces said on Monday that Yemeni forces had advanced to Khor Omairh, a coastal area about 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Aden, and were now just 25 kilometers (16 miles) from their positions in Qawah, also on the coast.

The Yemeni forces’ advance came despite continued Saudi aggression, with Riyadh pressing ahead with airstrikes in support of forces backed by the kingdom.

Early on Monday, Yemen’s al-Masirah TV reported that a girl was killed when Saudi warplanes struck a home north of the capital, Sana’a.

Over the past 24 hours, Saudi airstrikes have also destroyed a shelter for African migrants in Sa’ada, adding to the civilian toll of the kingdom’s ongoing military campaign against Yemen.

Yemen launched retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia following Riyadh’s July bombing of Sana’a International Airport. The armed forces subsequently declared a “blockade for blockade” policy, imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni forces have also carried out retaliatory attacks on targets deep inside the kingdom and made advances across Yemen’s coastal plain over the last month, reinforcing control over the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The war traces back to March 2015, when Saudi Arabia, along with a US-backed coalition, launched a sweeping military campaign and blockade on Yemen aimed at reinstalling a puppet regime in Sana'a.

Despite years of bombardment and the deployment of advanced Western weaponry against Yemen, the Saudi coalition has failed to achieve its stated objectives.



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