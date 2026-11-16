AhlulBayt News Agency: The Supreme Criminal Court of Bahrain today issued a life sentence in absentia for Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the prominent Bahraini scholar.

Today's court session was held in the wake of widespread arrests of scholars and religious activists and the revocation of citizenship of hundreds of people following the 40-day war.

The issuance of a life sentence for Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim has once again exposed the Al Khalifa regime's repressive policies against religious figures and the demands of Bahrain's Shia community to criticism; policies that, by issuing heavy sentences, cannot eliminate the people's demand for religious and civil rights.

...........................

End/ 257