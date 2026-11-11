ABNA24 - Bahrainis continue their popular movement in solidarity with Shia clerics and in rejection of the targeting of the Shia sect, demanding the release of detained clerics and religious scholars, and condemning judicial prosecutions against them.



These popular movements fall under the activities of the "Day of Popular Anger" to demand the release of all detainees, especially Shia clerics, from the prisons of the Al Khalifa regime.



Bahrainis came out in peaceful marches in the cities of Sitra Island, Al-Hamala, Al-Markh, and Iskan Ali, raising pictures of a number of Bahraini clerics, foremost among them the supreme religious authority in Bahrain, Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim, calling for the release of the clerics.



At the same time, Bahraini security agencies continue their repressive campaign against Shia citizens, arresting 25 citizens in a series of security raids, summonses, and investigations, including the head of the Sanabis matam.



In the context of the security escalation by Bahraini forces and their suppression of freedom of expression, the authorities arrested the head of the Sanabis matam, Hajj Hassan Al-Muallima, and the matam administrator Hajj Ahmed Eid, along with Sayed Ali Ibrahim, Hussein Ali Mahdi, Hussein Mirza Al-Hilli, and Saeed Mohammed Saeed, after summoning them for investigation on November 8.



Security agencies arrested Hassan Mohammed Jassim, Sadiq Jaafar Al-Mahari, and Sayed Mohammed Hashim, after pursuing them in the Abu Saiba area. They also arrested the two young men Mohsen Isa Zaid and Reda Zakaria Adam in Bani Jamra, following a raid on a barbershop, while they arrested the two young men Mahmoud Saeed Al-Sheikh and Ali Mohsen Al-Muadhin after raiding their homes on November 8.



On November 7, the two young men Ahmed Zain Al-Din and Abdulqader Al-Fatlawi were arrested under mysterious circumstances in the Al-Qarya area, while on November 6 the authorities arrested Mohammed Hadi, Hussein Musa Al-Rayes, Ali Al-Iskafi, Abbas Ali Abbas Al-Daqqaq, Hussein Aziz Al-Shamlan, and Hussein Abdullah, after summoning them for investigation.



This was preceded by the arrest of the brothers Ali Hussein Fateel and Mohammed Hussein Fateel, Ali Ahmed Fateel, Sayed Jaafar Al-Mahfoudh, and Sayed Ali Al-Gharifi in the Al-Daraz area on November 5.

