Anti-government protests in Albania escalate into clashes with police

ABNA24 - Protesters in Albania clashed with police on Saturday as demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama continued.

Young protesters threw stones at police and set trash bins on fire while demanding better conditions in the education system.

Clashes escalated in front of the Education Ministry before spreading to the prime minister's office, where police dispersed the crowd using water cannons.

The demonstrations are part of a growing wave of anti-government protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in power since 2013 and won a fourth term last year.

The movement initially emerged over allegations of corruption linked to a luxury resort project backed by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

It has since broadened to include anger over public services, education standards, unemployment and limited opportunities for young people.



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