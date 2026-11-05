Riyadh blocked mediation in southern Yemen; Sanaa announced halt of its advance in exchange for tribal neutrality

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's armed forces have offered a proposal to the residents of the southern provinces of Yemen, according to which the areas where they live would be kept away from any gathering and stationing of Saudi-affiliated forces, and the process of recruitment and participation in conflicts in the ranks of Riyadh-affiliated groups would be stopped. In return, Yemen's armed forces would also halt their advance toward these provinces.

According to a report by Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper, Yemen's armed forces have warned that if the Saudi side continues to use the southern areas of Yemen to carry out what are called hostile actions, these forces will continue operations to pursue and target the gatherings of Saudi-affiliated forces in any location.

This initiative was presented through local mediators, including Adel Al-Hasani, the head of the "Peace Assembly," and is within the framework of the Yemeni government's efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions and the expansion of conflicts toward the southern areas of this country.

This proposal was presented to more than 100 tribal leaders and includes the readiness of Yemen's armed forces to halt their advance in Lahj province and to withdraw and redeploy in the mountain ranges overlooking the Bab al-Mandab Strait, provided that the Al-Subaiha tribes adhere to the proposed conditions.

However, Al-Hasani, in a video message he published yesterday on the X social network, emphasized that Saudi Arabia's military command in the provinces of Lahj and Aden has intervened and ordered all military commanders and political leaders of southern Yemen not to engage with any of the proposed initiatives and not to sign any agreement with the Yemeni government.

According to him, the Saudi command has considered engagement with the latest proposed initiative a great betrayal and has threatened to take severe punitive measures against any individual who communicates with Yemen's armed forces.

Also, the southern Yemeni leaders who are from the Al-Subaiha areas in Lahj province, under the pressure of a Saudi officer named Badr Al-Harbi, have issued an internal circular in which the blood of anyone who engages with any proposed initiative or communicates with the Yemeni government is declared permissible.

Al-Hasani and a number of southern Yemeni activists have also strongly expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of southern military commanders to contain tensions and prevent the provinces of this region from being dragged into internal conflicts.

They noted that the initiative presented to Mahmoud Al-Subaihi, a member of the leadership council of the Riyadh-affiliated Aden government's presidency, and Major General Hamdi Shukri, the commander of the Salafi "Al-Amaliqa" forces, has so far met with no reaction. According to these sources, recent developments have shown that the main decision-maker regarding war in these provinces is Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's prevention of the withdrawal of southern forces from the conflict fronts

In this context, the Saudi command in Lahj province has prevented the withdrawal of forces affiliated with southern groups from the fronts of Tawr Al-Baha, Ras Al-Arah, and the southern areas of the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

According to information from informed sources in southern Yemen, Saudi Arabia's advanced operations command in the provinces of Lahj and Aden has communicated several circulars to checkpoints stationed on the coastal road between Ras Al-Arah and Aden. According to these orders, any military personnel who passes through these checkpoints without permission must be arrested.

These measures came after last week a number of battalions affiliated with the "Al-Amaliqa" forces and dozens of "Dira Al-Watan" forces withdrew from the Ras Al-Arah and Al-Mudaraba areas.

This withdrawal took place in circumstances where Yemen's armed forces had approached the capture of the coastal axis connecting Aden to the western coast and were simultaneously advancing on the Tawr Al-Baha and Ras Al-Arah fronts.

Previously, sources in southern Yemen had also accused Saudi Arabia of exploiting the spread of poverty and unemployment in the southern provinces of Yemen to recruit military forces.

According to these sources, Riyadh recruits individuals by paying a monthly salary of one thousand Saudi riyals and dispatches them to conflict fronts that are exposed to attacks. Also, forces that try to withdraw from these fronts are targeted by airstrikes and sent to their deaths.

Yemen's armed forces' attacks on Saudi-affiliated military gatherings

In field developments, Yemen's armed forces yesterday carried out a preemptive operation against Saudi-affiliated military gatherings at the northern gate of Al-Dhale province in southern Yemen.

According to information from local sources, one of the camps belonging to the "Dira Al-Watan" and "Al-Amaliqa" forces in Qa'tabah district was targeted by a missile attack, as a result of which dozens of the southern Yemeni groups' forces were killed or wounded.

According to these sources, the targeted forces had been dispatched by Saudi Arabia to escalate tensions and advance toward Ibb province in central Yemen.

After this attack, other military gatherings at the "Jabal Hadid" camp in Lahj province were targeted. At the same time, gatherings of military forces in Al-Jawf province in eastern Yemen were also attacked.

Yemen's military response to Saudi attacks; King Khalid Airport in Riyadh targeted

In reaction to the escalation of Saudi attacks, which was accompanied by a series of airstrikes on various areas of Taiz province and led to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of civilians, Yemen's armed forces carried out a series of military operations deep inside Saudi territory.

According to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was targeted with a ballistic missile. He claimed that this missile hit the target directly and caused extensive damage to the airport.

Saree also once again asked all international airline companies, staff, and passengers to refrain from flying in Saudi Arabia's airspace, because, according to him, this airspace is unsafe. He exempted only the airspace of the holy areas of Mecca and Medina from this warning.

Yemen's armed forces also carried out three other operations using ballistic missiles and drones against military targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

According to the statements of the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, in the first operation, a radar on the Al-Qahmah peninsula in northern Jizan was targeted using a drone.

In the second operation, the "Akifah" camp in the Najran area was attacked with a ballistic missile, and in the third operation, the command and control building of Saudi Arabia's border guard forces in Jizan was targeted by a missile attack.

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