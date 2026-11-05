Dugin: Iran won, Baal was defeated

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Alexander Dugin, the Russian philosopher and theorist, in a message on the X social network, reacted to the Republicans' defeat in the congressional midterm elections and wrote, "Exactly. Iran has won and Baal has been defeated."

Baal was the name of one of the ancient gods of the Canaanite and Phoenician peoples who was worshipped in the Levant region. This name is also mentioned in religious texts as a deity other than God; as in the Holy Quran, in verse 125 of Surah As-Saffat, Prophet Elias (a.s.) reprimands his people for worshipping Baal and says, "Do you call upon Baal and leave the best of creators?"

This remark by Dugin comes in circumstances where the results of the US congressional midterm elections indicate the Democrats' lead in both chambers and the Republicans' retreat. Democrats have so far won 54 Senate seats and 228 House seats. Republicans have also faced a reduction of four seats in the governorships races.

Meanwhile, some close associates of US President Donald Trump have identified the war against Iran as one of the factors behind the Republicans' electoral defeat.

According to Alex Ward, an American reporter, disagreements and finger-pointing have begun within the Trump administration over the consequences of this war.

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