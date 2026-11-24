ABNA24 - The former chief of staff to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called on him to resign, citing his handling of the war on Iran, the dismissal of senior military leaders and his growing obsession with self-promotion.

Joe Kasper, who served as Hegseth’s chief of staff during the first three months of US President Donald Trump’s administration, said the secretary’s ability to lead the Pentagon had been severely undermined.

“Pete’s ability to be effective has been constrained and very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective,” Kasper said in an interview with POLITICO published on Monday. “For that reason and others, it’s time for Pete to call it quits.”

Kasper criticized Hegseth’s decision to remove senior military commanders, including high-ranking Black and female officers, his preoccupation with his public image and his handling of the US war on Iran.

“Pete’s been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service,” he said.

The former aide also questioned the justification for dismissing several Pentagon officials last year over alleged leaks to the media, saying there was no evidence they had shared information with reporters without authorization.

He also described the US Army as “essentially leaderless,” pointing to vacancies across senior military positions.

“At almost every high-profile position, or every senior leader position, there’s a vacancy,” he said.

Kasper warned that Hegseth’s combative approach had damaged his ability to work with Congress and secure funding for the Pentagon’s priorities.

“He’s not just burned bridges up on the Hill,” he said. “He’s napalmed them. … He’s going to be suffocated, and it’s not like it’s going to be a slow suffocation. It’s going to be a quick asphyxiation.”

Reflecting on his time at the Pentagon, Kasper said he had recognized within a week that Hegseth’s priorities were focused on himself rather than the institution and its personnel.

“There’s quite an emphasis on the showmanship,” he said. “The virtues of humility and basically service before self and those things have disappeared. I didn’t see those at the start, and see them ever less so now.”

Hegseth had “overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement,” Kasper added.

Hegseth is facing mounting scrutiny over his leadership of the Pentagon as the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, deeply unpopular among Americans, has come under growing criticism.

The Washington Post reported that the pressure on the war secretary and senior military officials has intensified following Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections, which gave them control of both chambers of Congress.

A leading advocate of the aggression, Hegseth has repeatedly portrayed the military campaign as a success, claiming without evidence that Iran’s military capabilities had been destroyed or rendered “ineffective for years to come.”

Republican lawmakers have privately voiced concerns about his misrepresenting the war’s timeline, goals, and objectives. Trump, however, has publicly stood by Hegseth, insisting that he is doing “a very good job,” despite mounting criticism from within his own party and the administration.

Hegseth’s position has also been bolstered by the elevation of his ally Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff.

Kasper predicted that Hegseth would rank among the bottom 10 percent of war secretaries in US history, adding, “I think history will be much crueler to him than I could be.”

Criticism of Hegseth has also come from within Trump's Republican ranks. In his memoir, outgoing North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis described his deciding vote to confirm Hegseth as the “biggest regret of my career.”

Several weeks ago, Representative James Comer of Kentucky, a Trump ally, also said he had “no idea” what Hegseth’s strategy in the war on Iran was.

Earlier this month, Hegseth survived an impeachment attempt, but he could face another challenge in the next Congress when Democrats take control of both chambers.



/129