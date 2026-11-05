AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baqaei, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a message on the X network addressed to the US ruling establishment, wrote, "Arrogance and haughtiness are the prelude to downfall." It was your greed that, by placing itself in the service of a deceitful regime, dragged your country into an illegal and criminal aggression against Iran.

The spokesman of the diplomatic apparatus, addressing American statesmen, stated, "Your calculations failed, your assumptions collapsed, and your strategic errors were revealed one after another; all because you neither understood Iran correctly nor had a proper understanding of the resilience, will, and national pride of Iranians. The American people have now given you a clear message. But if you continue to ignore reality, turn a blind eye to the lessons of history, and persist on this dangerous path, the consequences of this great miscalculation will go far beyond what you have seen so far."

Baqaei wrote, "So repeat these words so much that you can no longer ignore their meaning; hear them so much that you finally grasp the truth hidden in them: attacking Iran will not bring victory; it will bring you defeat. Iran is not a country that can be understood with arrogance and self-conceit, intimidated with threats, or brought to its knees with aggression."

He noted, "By the way, today is also November 4."

Voting in the US congressional midterm elections began today (Tuesday local time) in various states of the country so that voters can decide on the future composition of the House of Representatives and part of the Senate seats. Currently, and according to the latest news published from the vote counting, Democrats have succeeded in gaining a majority of the Senate and House seats in the US midterm elections.

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