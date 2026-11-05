Baqaei: The German foreign minister has fallen into moral decay

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in reaction to the remarks of the German foreign minister justifying America and the Zionist regime's military aggression against Iran, wrote on social media, "At one time, Chancellor Merz had excitedly announced that Israel, by attacking Iran, 'is doing our dirty work,' but only a few months later, the same chancellor laments the 100 billion euro cost of this war for Europe's economy!"

Baqaei added, "Now his foreign minister has taken it upon himself to justify the military aggression against Iran. He has fallen into such disregard and moral decay that he neither pays attention to the human costs and the crimes committed nor understands the economic damages it has caused for his own country and Europe. A German proverb advises that 'a person must learn from the damage,' but 'Hans in the Clouds' is not one to learn lessons."

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