Ambassador to Germany criticizes European positions on US-Israeli aggression against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador to Germany has criticized European countries’ positions regarding the US and the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran, urging them to take responsibility for their own wrong decisions and respect the “great Iran” instead of making baseless demands.

Europeans apparently have forgotten that by resorting to the snapback mechanism instead of diplomacy, they paved the way for aggression against Iran, the victimization of innocent people, and the Strait of Hormuz crisis, Majid Nili said on Friday.

“They (Europeans) not only remained silent, instead of condemning the US and Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran, but also directly or indirectly supported the aggressors!” he added.

He also said that Europe needs to hear the global voice of “No to War” and respect the great Iran.

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