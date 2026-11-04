US brutality drives world toward nuclear deterrence: Iran Leader’s adviser

AhlulBayt News Agency: An adviser to Iran’s Leader, referring to the growing number of nuclear warheads by countries possessing nuclear weapons, stated that US brutality has driven the world toward nuclear deterrence.

In a post on X, Mohammad Mokhber wrote: US brutality, by destroying trust in international institutions, has pushed the world toward nuclear deterrence.

“According to recent reports, military stockpiles have increased by about 130 warheads, and all nine nuclear-armed countries are modernizing their arsenals. Even some non-nuclear countries such as Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Germany are seeking nuclear hosting or participation,” the adviser added.

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