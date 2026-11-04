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US brutality drives world toward nuclear deterrence: Iran Leader’s adviser

4 November 2026 - 08:01
News ID: 1886340
Source: IRNA
US brutality drives world toward nuclear deterrence: Iran Leader’s adviser

An adviser to Iran’s Leader, referring to the growing number of nuclear warheads by countries possessing nuclear weapons, stated that US brutality has driven the world toward nuclear deterrence.

AhlulBayt News Agency: An adviser to Iran’s Leader, referring to the growing number of nuclear warheads by countries possessing nuclear weapons, stated that US brutality has driven the world toward nuclear deterrence.

In a post on X, Mohammad Mokhber wrote: US brutality, by destroying trust in international institutions, has pushed the world toward nuclear deterrence.

“According to recent reports, military stockpiles have increased by about 130 warheads, and all nine nuclear-armed countries are modernizing their arsenals. Even some non-nuclear countries such as Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Germany are seeking nuclear hosting or participation,” the adviser added.

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