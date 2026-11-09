Leader advisor: Neither Democratic victory nor Republican administration will change Iran's calculations

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution says neither a Democratic victory nor a Republican administration in the United States will change Iran’s calculations.

In a Sunday post on X, Mohammad Mokhber said it was “naive” to tie Iran’s future to political developments in Washington.

“Neither a Democratic victory would bring about any significant change, nor would Republicans being in power alter our equations,” he said.

He added that a war of attrition amounts to a continuation of confrontation, warning that passivity would be a mistake.

Mokhber emphasized that the country’s economic capacities must be activated.

The Leader’s advisor also stressed that time was a “national asset” that should not be wasted.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed the need to rely on domestic capacities and avoid tying the country's future to shifts in American politics.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, with the party flipping Senate seats in Republican strongholds including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio and Maine.

The US media reported that voters’ frustrations over high energy prices and inflation, caused by the war against Iran, contributed to the Republican defeat in the congressional elections.

President Trump acknowledged to US media that the war against Iran had “a certain impact” on his party’s poor performance.

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