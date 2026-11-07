3rd wave of bomb threats in Europe; flights disrupted again

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new wave of bomb threats targeting passenger flights in various parts of Europe was launched today, Friday, for the third time this week. Spain's foreign minister, in reaction to these developments, said that Europe appears to be facing the use of all tools and a kind of psychological warfare.

Yesterday's Thursday false threats disrupted dozens of European flights. In such a way that some planes were forced to land at airports other than their designated destination, and fighter jets also took off to escort or intercept other planes. These developments led to a significant escalation of the security situation after the first wave of threats on Tuesday. However, no explosive device was discovered and all planes landed safely.

Danish police announced today that they are investigating threats related to air traffic at Copenhagen Airport but have concluded after an initial assessment that there is no danger to passengers. The police emphasized that Copenhagen Airport is operating normally.

Czech Republic police also announced that they had received threats about the presence of a bomb on flights departing from Prague and flights arriving in this city. A spokesman for Prague Airport said that these threats included four incoming flights and five outgoing flights, but no explosive device was discovered and no flight was canceled or redirected due to these threats.

Shortly afterward, a source in the body responsible for Italian airports announced that a flight belonging to Wizz Air, which was heading from Prague to Rome, was redirected to the city of Venice and landed there safely.

The French prime minister's office also reported receiving four new bomb threats against planes that were flying over the country's territory. This office announced that all these planes landed safely.

CNN Portugal also reported that a warning about the presence of a bomb on a Ryanair flight from Rome to Lisbon led to the implementation of security operations after the plane landed.

Security experts said yesterday, Thursday, that these threats bear signs of an attack using all tools and a coordinated action. However, there is always the possibility that other individuals, imitating these threats, have published similar messages or taken such actions out of personal dissatisfaction.

Russia at the center of accusations

No country has so far attributed responsibility for these threats to a specific party. However, these incidents occur after a wave of sabotage and efforts to target various centers across Europe. These actions have ranged from facilities including power plants in Germany and centers related to the defense industry in the Baltic region to refrigerators in large chain stores in France and other countries, as well as Leipzig Airport in Germany.

Many European officials have linked this campaign to Europe's support for Ukraine in the war with Russia and have accused Moscow of launching a wave of destabilizing actions using all tools. Actions that are low-cost, whose responsibility can be easily denied, and are not expected to lead to a military response.

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