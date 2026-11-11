AhlulBayt News Agency: A public opinion poll conducted in France has found that 79 percent of citizens believe the government has failed to adequately handle riots and street unrest. The findings have once again brought concerns over public confidence in government institutions and the credibility of the country's administration into focus.

citing the latest survey conducted by polling agency Odoxa, 79 percent of French citizens believe the government has performed poorly in responding to recent riots.

The report said violent incidents on October 17, including vandalism in urban centres, looting of shops, arson attacks on government buildings and the authorities' initial failure to bring the situation under control, triggered widespread reactions across French society.

Analysing the consequences of the unrest, Le Figaro noted that although recent protests against inflation and the rising cost of living have been brought under control, violent incidents and clashes during demonstrations involving high school students have had a significant impact on public opinion.

The report also highlighted growing public concerns about internal security and the government's ability to maintain law and order. According to the newspaper's assessment, a considerable section of French society is calling for a tougher government response to unrest and measures to restore confidence in public institutions.

Citing the Odoxa survey, Le Figaro presented the situation not merely as a temporary wave of public dissatisfaction, but as a reflection of broader concerns about governance and declining public trust in France.