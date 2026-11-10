Protests Erupt in France Over Alleged Police Violence Against Students and Teachers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people staged a protest in Saint-Denis, near the French capital Paris, condemning alleged police violence and repressive measures against students and teachers. Demonstrators called on authorities to intervene immediately and address the situation.

French citizens gathered last night outside the municipal offices in Saint-Denis, a city in the northern suburbs of Paris, to express solidarity with students, schoolchildren and teachers who they said had been subjected to alleged police violence.

Protesters said students and teachers were facing police repression and excessive force. They demanded an immediate end to police violence and administrative measures targeting students and educators.

Participants also alleged that underage students had been targeted and physically assaulted during demonstrations.

The demonstrators urged French authorities, particularly the president and the Ministry of Education, to intervene without delay to contain the crisis and address their concerns.

It is worth noting that public demonstrations in France have intensified over the past several weeks amid concerns over educational and economic conditions, as well as government policies. Clashes between police and protesters have also been reported during these demonstrations, with incidents of violence occurring in several locations.