AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iraqi security source in Sulaymaniyah province has alleged that Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, is secretly directing a group known as the “Madkhali movement” and attempting to use it to promote a new extremist movement in Iraq. Reports have also emerged claiming that a delegation from the group travelled to Israel and met with senior Mossad officials.

Mossad is allegedly operating the Madkhali group covertly as part of an effort to spread a new extremist ideology in Iraq.

The source said the reported visit was kept strictly confidential to prevent the delegation's actual objectives and activities from becoming public.

The source warned that the group's activities were raising concerns about the possible re-emergence of Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq. ISIS had previously expanded its influence in several areas under religious slogans before causing widespread destruction and severely undermining the country's peace and stability.

Alleged Plans to Seize Control of Mosques in Iraq

According to the security source, Israel allegedly intends to use the Madkhali group to promote a new extremist ideology in Iraq. Efforts are reportedly underway to recruit religious figures from various Iraqi provinces to the movement in order to expand its influence within the country.

The report claims that the group's initial phase would involve establishing control through armed force and seizing mosques in Baghdad and Anbar that fall under the administration of Sunni Endowments (Awqaf).

The source alleged that the group could subsequently resort to further violence to achieve its other objectives.

Drawing parallels between the Madkhali movement's alleged activities and ISIS's early strategy, the source said that ISIS had initially established a foothold in Sunni areas under the pretext of religion and its defence. However, its subsequent activities plunged Iraq into widespread violence, unrest and instability.

Concerns Over a New Security Crisis in Iraq

Security sources have warned that the alleged activities of the Madkhali movement could trigger a new crisis in Iraq, posing a serious threat to the country's security, stability and social harmony.

Note: The allegations concerning Mossad's involvement, the group's reported visit to Israel and its alleged plans to seize mosques are attributed to the Iraqi security source cited in the report and have not been independently verified.*