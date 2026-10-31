Baghdad Friday prayer leader warns against submission to US pressure and efforts to cut Baghdad-Tehran ties

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayed Yasin Mousavi, the Friday prayer leader of Baghdad and a professor at the Najaf seminary, emphasized that Iraq cannot be separated from its Islamic identity, its Shia faith, and its religious authority. Criticizing the instrumental exploitation of the concepts of nationalism and patriotism in a way that leads to the weakening of the historical and doctrinal bonds of the Iraqi nation with the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and other Islamic nations, he criticized this approach.

These remarks were made in the political sermon of the Friday prayer on October 30, 2026. In this sermon, the Friday prayer leader of Baghdad addressed topics such as the relationship between religious beliefs and patriotism, the concept of Iraqi identity, Iraq-Iran relations, and also the performance of some political currents and what he called their submission to US pressure.

The battle of concepts and identity

Ayatollah Mousavi stated, “Raising the view that one should work for Iraq regardless of religion, sect, ethnicity, and party, and the question of whether, in case of conflict, patriotism takes precedence over religious beliefs, requires a review of concepts and the determination of their intellectual foundations and references; not that these concepts should be considered self-evident and indisputable matters without examination and discussion.”

Referring to his experience in the 1990s, he spoke about authoring the book “Observations” in defense of the Shia doctrine and also about the assassination attempt on him due to his positions and writings.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad called for the expansion of discussion and dialogue about common political and intellectual concepts and an examination of their accuracy and legitimacy.

Nationalism and patriotism on the scale of history

Ayatollah Mousavi, stating that nationalism and patriotism in their political and modern form emerged in the context of specific historical conditions, stated, “The division of Islamic societies into limited ethnic and national identities has played a role in weakening the concept of a single Islamic Ummah.”

Raising the question of which reference should be consulted to determine the correctness or incorrectness of political concepts, he emphasized, “The criterion for measuring these concepts should not be the positions of politicians and media activists, but rather the Holy Quran and the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) should be the basis for judgment.”

He also, referring to the concept of “Dar al-Islam” in the jurisprudential heritage of Islam, noted that Islamic identity and belonging are broader than contemporary political and ethnic borders.

Martyr Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr and the Sykes-Picot borders

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad, continuing, referred to the position of the martyred Ayatollah Sayed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr in supporting the Islamic Revolution of Iran and said, “Martyr al-Sadr defended his position based on belief in the unity of the Islamic Ummah and did not consider the borders drawn by colonial powers, including within the framework of the Sykes-Picot Agreement, as a basis for severing the bond between Muslim nations.”

Ayatollah Mousavi emphasized, “Opposing these borders as obstacles to communication between nations does not mean calling for Iraq's subordination to another country; rather, the intention is to preserve Iraq's independence alongside safeguarding its religious and historical relations with other Islamic nations.”

Iraq and its historical depth in the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad, emphasizing Iraq's special place in the conscience and belief of the world's Shiites, stated, “The holy cities of this country have a deep bond with the history of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and the existence of the pure shrines of the infallible Imams and the centers of seminaries has given Iraq a special status.”

Referring to the status of Najaf Ashraf, Karbala Mualla, and Samarra, he added, “The pilgrimage to Imam Hussein (a.s.) and the sacred soil of Karbala enjoy religious and spiritual value and status among Shiites throughout the world.”

Ayatollah Mousavi noted, “The bond of the Iraqi people with the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is not merely a geographical connection, but is rooted in a deep and firm historical and doctrinal extension that cannot be separated from the identity and history of Iraqi society.”

Opposition to cutting Iraq-Iran relations

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad, criticizing discourses that present Iraq-Iran relations as a confrontation between two contradictory identities, said, “The goal of these currents is to weaken the religious and social bonds between the two nations.”

In this regard, he referred to the presence of Iranian fighters and commanders alongside Iraqi forces and PMF forces in the battle against the ISIS terrorist group.

Ayatollah Mousavi emphasized, “Defending Iraq's national sovereignty does not mean cutting the country's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran; because the relations between the two countries go beyond limited political calculations and are based on deep religious, historical, and social bonds.”

Criticism of restrictions on pilgrims and US pressures

Ayatollah Mousavi also addressed the restrictions imposed on pilgrims of Imam Hussein (a.s.) and, criticizing some measures and restrictions related to flights and land borders, emphasized, “Such restrictions should not be used to pressure pilgrims or as a tool to pressure Iraq-Iran relations.”

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad, in another part of his remarks, directed sharp criticisms at some political currents and accused them of submitting to America's will and preferring personal and partisan interests over the interests of citizens.

Referring to rising prices, the deterioration of people's living conditions, and the heavier burden of economic problems, he criticized the accumulation of wealth among some officials.

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