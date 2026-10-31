Yemen's armed forces warn Saudi officers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's armed forces yesterday took control of the highlands overlooking the city of Aden and the Al-Anad military base in Lahj province in southern Yemen. Local and tribal sources in the province reported that these forces had liberated the center of Al-Maqatirah district, the historic Al-Maqatirah fortress overlooking the Al-Anad base — which is considered the largest military base in southern Yemen — and also the Al-Karaba mountain pass, which overlooks vast areas of Lahj province.

According to a report by Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper, according to these sources, control over these strategic areas has brought vast areas of the Al-Mudaraba and Ras Al-Arah fronts to the Tawr Al-Baha fronts in the south almost entirely under the control of Yemen's armed forces.

This advance in the Al-Maqatirah area was carried out during a swift offensive operation in which the attacking forces took control of one of the camps belonging to forces affiliated with the Saudi coalition known as "Dira Al-Watan," the Al-Rabou market, and other areas in this district. These developments came after Yemen's armed forces entered several districts of Lahj province, including the Al-Subaiha areas.

The sources also announced that the supply lines of Saudi-affiliated forces in the Al-Mudaraba and Ras Al-Arah districts located south of the Bab al-Mandab Strait are now within the range of Yemeni armed forces' fire. This situation has forced these forces to transfer a major part of their equipment and reinforcements by sea from the Ras Imran area in Aden province to Ras Al-Arah.

Military pressure on Saudi-affiliated forces in southern Yemen

According to military observers, control over the Al-Maqatirah area will increase military pressure on Riyadh-affiliated forces in the Tawr Al-Baha area and will also expose the remaining positions under the control of these forces in the Kahboub mountain range to greater threat. Highlands that overlook a number of the Bab al-Mandab Strait's coasts, about 80 percent of which have been captured by Yemen's armed forces over the past weeks.

On the western coast front of Yemen as well, the advance in the Al-Maqatirah area will cause several supply routes of Saudi-affiliated forces to be monitored and exposed to targeting.

Military sources in southern Yemen have described this advance as a dangerous development that could redraw the military contact lines on the country's western coast.

These sources have acknowledged that Yemen's armed forces have succeeded in carrying out the broadest operation to bypass the positions of the Saudi-affiliated "Southern Forces" in the Al-Shatin area, the center of Al-Mudaraba district, and Ras Al-Arah, and to besiege these forces from three axes.

According to this report, after besieging the mentioned positions, Yemen's armed forces advanced toward the coast to cut off the supply routes of forces moving toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Dhubab airport and to block the support routes for the remaining positions in Ras Al-Arah.

This military source explained that Saudi-affiliated forces are now facing new military contact lines on the outskirts of Aden and Lahj. A situation that has replaced their previous plan to attack the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Yemeni officials' warning to Saudi officers and military centers

Coinciding with these field developments, the governors of Lahj, Abyan, Aden, and Shabwa, appointed by the Yemeni government, warned the residents of these provinces about the danger of being present in camps affiliated with Saudi Arabia.

They emphasized that all camps and operations rooms in various provinces of southern Yemen in which Saudi forces or officers of this country are present will be legitimate targets for attack.

In this regard, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, announced yesterday that these forces have complete information about the names, locations, and movements of Saudi military personnel. Military personnel who command all of Saudi Arabia's forces and operations centers in Yemen.

According to Saree, Saudi officer Fahd bin Hamad Al-Sakan commands the joint forces and is the main official overseeing all Saudi officers stationed in Yemen.

He also announced that the support and relief force inside Yemen is under the management of Saudi officer Ali Aayed bin Ali Matar Al-Harthi, and the "Sharurah" force, which administers a number of operational bases inside Yemen, is managed by Saudi officer Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Sahli.

Disclosure of the names of Saudi officers and the bases under their command

The spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, continuing, introduced a number of bases and military centers under the management of Saudi officers.

According to his statements, the "Al-Mokha" and "Jabal al-Nar" bases in Aden are under the command of "Saad bin Mohammed Fneis Al-Qahtani." Also, the "Marah" camp in Shabwa province is managed by "Musleh bin Eid Al-Otaibi."

Saree added that the "Al-Nasr" camp in Aden is under the command of "Badr bin Saleh Al-Harbi," known as "Al-Ajili," and the Marib base operates under the supervision of "Fares Al-Shamri," known as "Abu Sultan."

According to the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, the command of forces stationed in Hadhramaut is under "Mohammed Talal Al-Balawi," and the responsibility for forces stationed on the island of Socotra is also under "Saeed Al-Ghamdi."

Yahya Saree, in conclusion, emphasized that the forces under his command will place the continuous pursuit and targeting of the mentioned positions and military centers on their agenda. He also promised to publish more details about Saudi officers stationed in Yemen in the future.

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