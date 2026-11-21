ABNA24 - Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced earlier today that its Aerospace Force successfully intercepted and downed a US military MQ-9 drone in the skies of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, the drone was targeted and destroyed by a newly deployed and advanced air defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force. The operation marks the 58th MQ-9 drone shot down by Iranian forces.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they continuously monitor all military and aerial activities in the strategic waterway and will respond firmly to any violations of the country's airspace.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle utilized by the US military for surveillance and targeted strikes.

Iran has downed many drones over the course of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which started in late February.



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