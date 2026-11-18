The funeral procession for His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani, the highly esteemed religious authority of the Shia world, was held this morning, Wednesday , with the broad participation of the people, scholars, and students of the religious seminaries, from Jihad Square in Qom toward the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh (s.a). After the procession in Qom, the body of this late religious authority will be transferred to the holy city of Mashhad for the funeral and burial ceremonies beside the holy resting place of Imam Reza (a.s.).