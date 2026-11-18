A U.S. MQ-9 drone was detected and destroyed over the eastern Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Army air defense systems.

The Army's public relations office said that in continued successes by its air defense force in destroying advanced enemy drones, a U.S. MQ-9 drone was detected over the eastern Strait of Hormuz by fire from domestically built Army air defense systems deployed in the country's southeast.

Operating under the country's integrated air defense network, the systems destroyed the drone with timely action.