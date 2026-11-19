Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The exhibition presents works of striking emotional and artistic weight, confronting visitors with the personal belongings of Minab students killed in the attack — burned shoes, bags, and books arranged as testimony to lives cut short. Organized by the university's Basij student members alongside Basij artists, the exhibition emerged from a trip to Minab that combined jihadi service work with photography, with 41 pieces selected from the submitted works.

Zainab toured the exhibition's thematic sections, which include "Strait of Hope," named for the Strait of Hormuz; "The Only Witness"; "Longing for Martyrdom"; "Destruction of the School"; and images of mothers mourning at their sons' graves and passing through the scene of the crime. The destroyed school, once named "Shajareh Tayyebeh," now lends many of the photographs the title "Shajareh Omid" (Tree of Hope). Among the most affecting works is a photograph of a father who, after six months of searching, recovered his martyred daughter's backpack and was photographed holding her notebook to his chest.

Mehdi Hamidi Parsa, President of the University of Islamic Art and Thought, said the exhibition showcases high-quality artistic work produced by photography students during their visit to Minab, with a selection of their photographs now on display.

Nine months after the attack, the exhibition stands as a demand for justice rather than silence — a response to a world that has remained quiet. The title carries its message: the students' homework remains unfinished, and completing it now falls to the living.

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