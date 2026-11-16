AhlulBayt News Agency: Clashes erupted between police and protesters in the Philippine capital, Manila, as demonstrators attempted to reach roads leading to the ASEAN Summit venue to oppose US President Donald Trump’s anticipated visit and meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

The protesters rejected what they described as American interference and projects threatening the Philippines’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The clashes erupted after protesters tried to breach the security barriers set up by police to close the roads leading to the summit venue, where security forces pushed back the demonstrators and chased a number of them, while footage showed one participant being arrested and taken away from the protest site in a security vehicle.

Protesters raised banners reading "The Philippines is not for sale," "War criminals are not welcome.. Ban Trump," and "Trump, get out now," while one participant wore a hat bearing the phrase "Trump is not welcome."

Protesters chanted anti-American slogans, as police forces equipped with shields and batons deployed on the roads leading to the summit venue.

Meanwhile, the head of the labor movement "Kilusang Mayo Uno," Jerome Adonis, announced workers' rejection of Trump's visit, affirming that he is not welcome in the Philippines, and their opposition to the anticipated signing of the "Pax Silica" project, which he said serves the interests of the United States and its allies at the expense of the interests of the Filipino people and the country's sovereignty and territory.

The protests come in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit being held in Manila, with the participation of Southeast Asian leaders and a number of international leaders, while Trump's arrival is expected on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the summit's proceedings, and his visit will include a meeting with the leaders of India, Japan, and Australia within the framework of the Quadrilateral "QUAD."

Philippine authorities had deployed about 20,000 police personnel in the Greater Manila area to secure the summit and the anticipated visit.

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