ABNA24 - Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abdullah al-Sabri revealed that the United States had deployed hundreds of American troops to Riyadh to direct and support Saudi Arabia’s military aggression against Yemen.

al-Sabri said the United States was the principal force behind the aggression against Yemen, while Saudi Arabia merely undertook the responsibility of carrying it out.

He added that other countries had also participated in the aggression and the comprehensive blockade over the years.Al-Sabri said media reports had revealed that a secret military meeting was recently held in Germany, led by the United States and attended by senior military officials from several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, as well as the Israeli regime. He noted that discussions on Yemen and Iran were among the main items on the meeting’s agenda.

Strongly rejecting Saudi Arabia’s claim that Yemeni forces had attacked Islamic holy sites, al-Sabri stressed that such sites were a red line for the Yemeni people, who are known for their deep-rooted religious identity and devotion. He said millions of Yemenis take to the streets to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and condemn insults to the Holy Quran in Western countries, whereas no such religious commitment can be seen in the record of the Saudi rulers.

Al-Sabri said that in recent years, as the Saudi-led coalition suffered military defeats on the battlefield, its media machine had increasingly resorted to fabrications and baseless accusations, including false and deceptive claims against Yemen’s Ansarullah movement over alleged attacks on Islamic holy sites.

He said these efforts were aimed at tarnishing the image of the Sana’a government and the resistance and misleading public opinion.



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