AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has dismantled a team of the PJAK separatist terrorist group that was attempting to infiltrate northwestern Iran with the aim of perpetrating acts of sabotage and terrorism.

In a statement on Thursday, the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base announced that its forces successfully dismantled a two-member team of the PJAK terrorist group.

It added that the two terrorists intended to cross into Iran’s northwestern border areas on Wednesday to execute acts of sabotage and terrorism but were killed after being ambushed by IRGC forces.

The statement said that the operation was carried out following intelligence gathered by the border regiment in West Azerbaijan Province, which led to the complete neutralization of the team.

After the clash, which took place in the mountainous border areas of Sardasht city, the bodies of the two terrorists, along with various weapons and equipment as well as a Starlink satellite terminal, were recovered and taken into the possession of the IRGC forces.

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