High-Level Vatican Delegation Meets Leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa

AhlulBayt News Agency: A high-level delegation from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, accompanied by prominent Christian religious figures from Pakistan, visited Jamia Urwatul Wusqa in Lahore and held talks with Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Jawad Naqvi.

The delegation, representing Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, was led by Monsignor Indunil J. Kodithuwakku, Secretary of the Vatican Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. Father Markus Solo, the Dicastery’s official responsible for its Islam section, also accompanied the delegation.

The meeting focused on expanding interfaith dialogue, promoting mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions, highlighting shared human values, strengthening social harmony and encouraging tolerance. Participants also discussed the role of religious institutions in education, moral development and social welfare.

Vatican Delegation Praises Educational and Social Activities

During the visit, the Vatican representatives were introduced to the educational and administrative structure of Jamia Urwatul Wusqa. They praised the institution’s academic and educational activities, as well as its efforts to foster understanding among religious communities and raise religious and social awareness.

Syed Jawad Naqvi, head of Jamia Urwatul Wusqa and leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa, welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for its visit.

He described the Vatican Dicastery’s efforts to visit places of worship, religious institutions and educational centres belonging to different faith communities as valuable initiatives that contribute to stronger relations and greater interreligious understanding.

Naqvi also expressed hope that Pope Leo XIV would visit Pakistan and said his institution would be pleased to welcome and host him.

“Not only the doors of Jamia Urwatul Wusqa, but also the doors of our hearts, are always open to you,” he told the delegation. “Your presence is a source of happiness and honour for us, and we will always welcome you with sincerity and warmth.”

Visit to Educational and Healthcare Facilities

As part of the visit, the delegation toured several educational, religious and welfare facilities operated by Jamia Urwatul Wusqa.

These included Bait-ul-Atiq Mosque, Jamia Umm-ul-Kitab, an educational institution for women, and the Mafazah al-Hayat Hospital.

The visitors were briefed on the institutions’ academic and educational programmes, administrative structures, healthcare facilities and public welfare services. They also praised the institution’s contributions to education, culture and social development.