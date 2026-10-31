Iran’s Conflict Is with US Hegemonic System, Not an American President: Javad Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Naqvi said Washington’s policy toward Iran combines diplomatic negotiations with military threats, while Turkey is preparing to expand its influence in the Middle East amid the possibility of a US withdrawal. He also urged Pakistan to prioritize its national interests and avoid becoming a party to another country’s war.

Naqvi said US President Donald Trump wants to secure an agreement with Iran before the next election or undertake a decisive military operation that he could present to the American public as a victory.

He described Washington’s approach as a policy of “carrot and stick,” involving offers of negotiations and agreements alongside threats of war and destruction.

Iran’s Position on Negotiations and Military Threats

According to Naqvi, Trump is currently looking toward Arab allies for his political survival, while those allies are relying on Trump for their own security.

He said Iran does not consider the outcome of Trump’s political fortunes a fundamental issue, arguing that its confrontation is with the broader American system rather than an individual president.

Naqvi said Iran’s position is clear: any agreement must be reached on Tehran’s terms, while any military attack would be met with a response.

He also referred to Iran’s warnings that a future confrontation would differ from previous conflicts, claiming that Tehran would deliver an unconventional response that Washington would not forget.

Turkey Seeks Greater Influence in the Middle East

Naqvi said Turkey is preparing to expand its regional influence and potentially fill the space left by the United States if Washington withdraws from the Middle East.

He also discussed the changing relationships among regional powers, suggesting that Turkey and Egypt prefer a weakened and politically vulnerable Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rather than a powerful regional leader.

He said Pakistan, however, has different interests and expectations regarding Saudi leadership, reflecting the differing strategic priorities of countries that are often considered regional allies.

The remarks highlighted the complex calculations and competing interests shaping relations among Middle Eastern and South Asian countries.

Pakistan Must Prioritize National Interests

Addressing Pakistan’s regional position, Naqvi said Islamabad should maintain its relations and defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia while avoiding involvement in military conflicts between other countries.

He stressed that Pakistan should not suffer losses in a crisis from which it cannot secure any meaningful benefit.

“Pakistan’s leadership should prioritize national security, sovereignty and economic interests instead of becoming involved in America’s plans for destruction and devastation,” he said.

Naqvi urged Pakistani leaders to carefully assess the consequences of regional developments and ensure that the country’s strategic decisions serve its own national interests.

His remarks emphasized the need for Pakistan to maintain an independent foreign policy and avoid being drawn into conflicts that could undermine its security and economic stability.