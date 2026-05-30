Today, the World Is Between Two Paths: The Path of Abraham and the Abraham Accords

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Syed Javad Naqvi, head of the Bedari Ummat Mustafa Movement in Pakistan, stated, "Today, humanity faces two paths: first, the path that the Qur'an introduces as the 'path of Abraham,' which begins with stoning the Jamarat, breaking tyranny, and sacrifice; and second, the 'Abraham Accords' proposed by Donald Trump, which emphasizes submission to tyrants and hegemonic powers."

He added, "Some countries have already suffered this humiliation by accepting the Zionist regime, and now efforts are being made to pressure other countries into accepting the same model under the Abraham Accords."

Referring to the developments in Gaza, Naqvi said, "The destruction of Gaza is part of a broader project aimed at aligning countries within the framework of the order desired by global powers and submission to the hegemonic system."

He continued, "According to the aspiration of Allama Iqbal, the Islamic Ummah today sees a model of the progeny of Abraham and Imam Hussain (a.s.) in the form of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, who has explained this Abrahamic path to the Ummah."

The Pakistani cleric emphasized, "Today, the same power that was once considered invincible is experiencing weakness and decline and is losing its awe before the nations."

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