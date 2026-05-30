Sheikh Isa Qassem Warns of Consequences of New Endowments Decree in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Isa Qassem, a Bahraini cleric, criticized the new royal decree in Bahrain regarding the reorganization of the administration of Islamic endowments.

In a post on X, he wrote, "These laws transfer endowments from the hands of trustees to the hands of traitors and steer them away from the path of serving goodness and righteousness toward corruption and deviation."

The Bahraini cleric also emphasized, "These changes remove the administration of endowments from the religious authority of the endower and transfer it to an institution that has no right to dispose of them."

Sheikh Isa Qassem added, "This process contradicts the established principles of Islamic jurisprudence regarding endowments—principles that emphasize respect for the endower's intention and the preservation of the independence of endowed properties."

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