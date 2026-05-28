Revelation of Israeli Military Cooperation with Somaliland

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation from the Zionist regime gifted a part of an Iron Dome system to the head of the breakaway Somaliland region during an official ceremony in the center of this region (the city of Hargeisa).

The Only Regime Recognizing Somaliland; Tel Aviv

It is worth noting that Somaliland has declared its secession from Somalia, and the only regime that has recognized this breakaway region and appointed an ambassador is the Zionist regime.

Proposal to Settle Palestinians in Somaliland in Exchange for Recognition

Previously, Somaliland officials had also proposed to Tel Aviv that they are willing to settle Palestinians in this region in exchange for recognition. Tel Aviv has recently opened its embassy in this self-governing region.

Previous Condemnation by 15 Arab and Islamic Countries

Earlier, on May 24, Arab and Islamic countries, in a joint statement, condemned the decision of the self-proclaimed Somaliland region to open an embassy in occupied Jerusalem, describing it as a clear violation of international law.

Fifteen Arab and Islamic countries (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, Oman, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, and Mauritania) issued a joint statement condemning Somaliland's action and considering it a clear violation of international law.

Content of the Joint Statement of Arab and Islamic Countries

The statement read: "We consider the action of the internationally unrecognized Somaliland region to open a so-called embassy in occupied Jerusalem as an illegal and rejected action; this is an illegal action and a clear violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions, and a direct assault on the legal and historical status of the occupied city of Jerusalem."

The foreign ministers of these countries also announced their opposition to any unilateral Israeli actions aimed at institutionalizing the illegal reality of occupied Jerusalem or legitimizing any regime or arrangements contrary to international law and UN resolutions. They stated: "East Jerusalem is Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, and any action to change its legal and historical status is null and void and has no legal effect."

They also emphasized their full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia and their opposition to any unilateral actions against the territorial integrity of this country.

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