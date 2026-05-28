Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan Will Always Stand by Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, held a telephone conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

During this warm and cordial conversation, which lasted about thirty minutes, the leaders of the two neighboring countries congratulated each other, the peoples of the two countries, and the Islamic Ummah on Eid al-Adha.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran deeply thanked the Prime Minister and the Army Chief of Pakistan for their country's important role in efforts to establish peace in the region.

Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to other regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, that participated in these peace efforts.

Pakistan's Solidarity with Iran in the Current Crisis

Shehbaz Sharif once again expressed solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran for the loss of precious Iranian lives in the current crisis.

He appreciated the fraternal remarks of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts and stated that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan, has undoubtedly made tireless efforts to establish peace in the region.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed hope that a peace agreement, in accordance with the dignity and honor of the Iranian nation, will soon be finalized, as this will help unlock Iran's true economic potential and benefit the entire region.

Emphasis on Pakistan's Steadfastness Alongside Iran

He emphasized that Pakistan, as a brotherly and neighboring country, will always stand by Iran, and that a great future awaits both countries once peace is established in the region.

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