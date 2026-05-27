Qalibaf: Victory Over the Enemies of Islam Is Possible Through Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Parliament, in a message addressed to the heads of parliaments of Islamic countries, emphasized that strengthening the atmosphere of cooperation for the empowerment of Islamic countries without foreign intervention plays an effective role in resolving regional crises.

The text of Qalibaf's message is as follows:

"Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of God.

I extend my warmest congratulations and felicitations to you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice, sincerity, and devotion.

During this great Islamic holiday, the Islamic world and the Muslim nation of Iran are experiencing a period of criminal aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against them. In this crime, a large number of our compatriots, including schoolchildren and especially the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, were martyred. This dear martyr, who was a herald of unity in the Islamic world and a defender of the oppressed people of Palestine, based on religious foundations, always advised the Iranian nation to be friendly with neighbors, fraternal with freedom-seekers and Muslims, and to persevere and fight against oppression and arrogance. On this basis, the Iranian people, during forty days of direct military conflict with the aggressors, inflicted a heavy defeat upon them, which the world witnessed.

The strategic victory of Islamic Iran in this war conveys a message to the Muslims of the world that if we stand united and with empathy against the enemies of Islam, especially the Zionist regime and its supporters, we will be victorious.

Accordingly, I emphasize that strengthening the atmosphere of cooperation for the empowerment of Islamic countries without foreign intervention plays an effective role in resolving regional crises.

I am confident that in light of the will, unity, and integrity of Islamic countries, we will witness the growth and elevation of the great Islamic Ummah and the establishment of peace and security among the Islamic Ummah."

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis)