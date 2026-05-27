Erdoğan: The Tyrant Netanyahu Will Learn the Necessary Lesson from Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza, strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a tyrant.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, he said, "On behalf of myself and my nation, I convey the strongest messages of solidarity to all our brothers and sisters who are spending this Eid in grief, pain, and deep sorrow, especially in Gaza, and I congratulate them on Eid al-Adha."

Erdoğan, speaking to reporters after performing Eid prayers at the Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul, emphasized that the Gaza war has overshadowed Eid al-Adha celebrations for Muslims in Turkey and around the world.

Referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's war crimes in Gaza, he said, "The tyrant known as Netanyahu will learn the necessary lesson from the Muslims of the world."

With U.S. support, the Zionist regime launched a devastating war against the residents of the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. However, it failed to achieve its objectives through war and was forced to agree to a ceasefire with the Hamas movement.

Since the ceasefire was established, the Zionist regime has refused to implement parts of its provisions and has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip and the killing of its people.

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